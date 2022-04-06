Daily Podcast: Should Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 Happen? Plus: Nancy Meyers, Sherlock Holmes, And More
On the April 6, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Jacob Hall to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a new Nancy Meyers movie, the Sherlock Holmes universe, Spider-Man 4, a Killing Eve prequel, and more Orphan Black.
Opening Banter: Peter's not feeling super hot today, so the Moon Knight recap episode will happen tomorrow.
In The News:
-
Ben (OG Shania): Nancy Meyers To Return To Directing After Seven-Year Absence With Netflix Comedy
-
Jacob (OG Valerie): Get Ready For The Sherlock Holmes Universe, Courtesy Of Robert Downey Jr. And HBO Max
-
Ben (OG Sandy): Sam Raimi Opens Up On Whether Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire Could Actually Happen
-
Jacob (OG Shania): A Killing Eve Prequel Centered On Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens Is In The Works
-
Ben (OG Jeremy): Orphan Black Is Coming Back With New TV Series In 2023
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.