Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Trailer: This Is Your New Favorite Family Movie

Over a decade ago, a series of adorable stop-motion shorts featuring a one-eyed shell wearing shoes voiced by Jenny Slate played a number of festivals to critical acclaim, but blew up in popularity once made available on YouTube. The shorts featured the titular "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" as he's interviewed by an unseen documentarian to discuss his daily life, hopes, dreams, and biggest disappointments. In the years since, Jenny Slate has become a household name and one of the most easily identifiable talents in the world of voice-over. A feature length film of "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" was inevitable, and a refreshing escape from the painfully dramatic era of entertainment we find ourselves in due to, well, the state of everything in the world.

Directed again by co-writer/director/co-star Dean Fleischer-Camp and presented in a similar format to the original shorts, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" is a feature length documentary (err ...mockumentary) about a man who befriends the little shell that lives in the Airbnb he's renting out following a break-up. Marcel lives with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. What develops during his stay is a lovely friendship between two unlikely roommates, and a story where a talking shell is given as much humanity, autonomy, and respect as any human character could possibly possess.