I Want You Back Star Jenny Slate On The Relief Of Playing A Charming Character [Interview]

Years ago, you said in an interview, "I miss complicated women in romantic comedies." So, was this role refreshing to play?

Yeah, it was. I think a good comp for it is in "While You Were Sleeping," starring Sandra Bullock. I love that movie so much. She tells a terrible lie. Her character tells a terrible lie in that film, but you just want to eat her up. She's just so sweet and funny. You also have to admit that it's incredibly complicated to stand by what she's done, but she for some reason brings you so close that you are willing to go along. Playing Emma in this movie was sort of connecting to that kind of experience.

What was your first impression of Emma on the page?

I think that the first thing I felt was this character is really funny, but if she's only funny, why do we care to watch her go through something like this? I found her to be really lovable and that it seemed to me to be an honor to play someone who we hope will find love. That's where I came from. It's like, oh, it's so nice to play someone that we all agree should be loved. And to see myself even briefly as someone whose specific journey is just that.

And it never feels easy.

Yeah, it isn't. It isn't easy and she's not very good at it. She's good at being lovable, but she's not good at figuring out where the love is actually going to come from. And in one way, I think that's really good because while she's trying to get her ex-boyfriend back, she's becoming closer and closer to this other person. She's so wrapped up in her sort of strange, unhealthy agenda that she doesn't realize that she's making some healthy connection and making a new relationship, a new friendship, and creating new love just by showing her struggle to someone else.

She is charming, too, but the more flawed, the more likable.

Yeah, I would agree. It's a relief to play someone who's charming. Again, it's required that you end up liking this person. But yeah, it felt the same as in real life, like how do you let this person's faults exist and be apparent without making a dent in their lovability? That's a very fun challenge for an actor. And the film itself, it has sweetness at its core. So that sort of sets all the rules as well.

Some actors in romantic comedies, like Matthew McConaughey, have said those roles aren't easy. It's not easy to be charming.

I think it's fun. I mean, whether or not it's hard, I don't know. I think as a person, I want to be pleasing. I mean, in my most healthy way, not in a "I've got to make everyone like me" [way]. I think it is a personal instinct to try to create happiness and connection and be friendly. Those things are important. I actually find this as a mother: I believe in friendship more, I believe in love more, I believe in patience and understanding more when I can model those things. So in a way, it's a relief to try to play someone charming and fun because I know what I would look like if I were my best self.

On a set, when you're in character and the world isn't weighing on you, you're playing a character who, for example, doesn't exist in a pandemic, at least for me in this film and with the right cast and such an incredible co-star in Charlie, I felt very light on my feet. And that was a welcome feeling because I had come out of nine months of pregnancy and 10 weeks of being a new mom and I was ready to just step into something a bit less complicated for a moment.