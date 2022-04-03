The Mandalorian's Frog Lady Actor Is Returning In Season 3 (Though Not Necessarily As Frog Lady)

Frog Lady! I'm sorry, but that deserves to be yelled, which I just did in my house. Misty Rosas, the actor who played the Frog Lady in season 2 of "The Mandalorian," has revealed that she will be returning for season 3. However, since Rosas specializes in physical performances underneath heavy costumes, that doesn't necessarily mean that Frog Lady herself is going to be back (unless she's on a revenge mission against Grogu for his egg-eating rampage).

If you weren't aware, Rosas also did the physical acting work for Nick Nolte's Kuill in "The Mandalorian" season 1. Rosas is an actress and a stunt performer who has done stunt work for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "Monster House," "Van Helsing," and one of my personal favorites, "Practical Magic." In a since-deleted Instagram selfie that was first spotted by Star Wars News Net, Rosas can be seen wearing a cast and crew T-shirt for "The Mandalorian" season 3. She even has a face mask with the Mythosaur symbol that identifies Din Djarin's Mandalorian tribe, which she thanks "The Mandalorian" and "Book of Boba Fett" cinematographer David Klein for providing.

Rosas could absolutely be doing physical performances for another alien, working as herself, or maybe (my fingers are crossed) we'll see her as Frog Lady with her babies! Even cuter than frog babies is the lovely piece of fan art that Rosas shared (via comicbook.com) with Frog Lady holding Grogu and him holding onto her hand.