This Halo Episode 3 Teaser Features A Familiar Blue AI

Paramount+ has dropped a teaser for the third episode of "Halo," and it features a glimpse of a certain blue AI, who may be familiar to fans of the Xbox video games on which the series is based. That's right: it looks like Cortana is about to make her live-action debut on the next episode of "Halo."

The series premiere of "Halo" set a new viewership record for Paramount+, so clearly there was enough interest behind this show to get people tuning in as it went about its initial bit of world-building. Cortana will expand the show's world even more with a character who has been part of the franchise since the original game, "Halo: Combat Evolved," debuted back in 2001.

Up to this point, the "Halo" streaming series, which involves Spartan supersoldiers and an alien threat called the Covenant, has had Dr. Catherine Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, working on an AI "to help control and enhance Spartans" (per HITC). However, the show had yet to unveil Cortana, who is being played by Jen Taylor, the same actress who has voiced the character in the Xbox games since the very beginning.

Check out the trailer for episode 3 of "Halo" below.