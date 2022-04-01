Star Wars Bits: Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Lando Calrissian, Bounty Hunters, Troy Kotsur, Miki Herman, and More!

An Instagram post that has since been deleted, "The Mandalorian" costume department member Amanda Ramírez announced that principal photography for the highly anticipated third season has wrapped. The post included a photo of the department's wrap gift along with a caption that read "That's a wrap from a galaxy far, far away. Thanks for having me this season; it was an absolute adventure. Can't wait for the next one."

The account has since gone private, but the news was confirmed by another member of the cast and crew, Greef Karga himself, Carl Weathers. Weathers quoted Star Wars Stuff's tweet about the post and added "...and what a season of WONDERFULNESS! #BePeace."

"Can't wait for the next one" could be a reference to a yet-to-be-announced fourth season. Giancarlo Esposito did previously mention plans for a fourth season to People Magazine, "So I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that's gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you're really gonna start to get answers."

However, I think it's more likely that the "next one" is the upcoming "Ahsoka" series, which is scheduled to start shooting next month at Manhattan Beach Studios, the same studio used by "The Mandalorian."