Star Wars Bits: Star Wars Celebration, Shadow Of The Sith, Exploring Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Bounty Hunters, Ahsoka Tano, And More!

StarWars.com recently revealed the cover of the forthcoming novel "Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith," along with an exclusive excerpt. Written by Adam Christopher, the novel traces Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian's quest to find Exegol in a story set between the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and featuring Ochi of Bestoon, the Sith assassin introduced in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Here's the synopsis:

"Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is haunted by visions of the dark side, foretelling an ominous secret growing somewhere in the depths of space, on a dead world called Exegol. The disturbance in the Force is undeniable and Luke's worst fears are confirmed when his old friend Lando Calrissian comes to him with reports of a new Sith menace."

"Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith" arrives June 28, 2022. Check out StarWars.com to see the full cover and read an excerpt.