Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Kate And Anthony's Story Will Continue In Season 3

Previously, showrunner Shonda Rhimes had said that there was an eight season plan for the show that would generally follow all eight of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" books, each of which focus on a different sibling, but that the show may go in a different order. If the current plan is to show off more of Kate and Anthony in season 3, it will be interesting to see if that leads to the first big break in the "Bridgerton" book versus show chronology. Will the show slip right into Benedict's story? Or will it pop around to Colin or even Eloise?

Only time will tell, but we do know that Ashley has some hopes and dreams for her character Kate in season 3:

"I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I'm just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I'm excited to see her grow. I think I'd like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong."

Two seasons in and "Bridgerton" has nailed its style and tone. You know what you're in for when you're pressing play on an episode, and that's not a bad thing. It truly seems like the show could throw the books away and follow whatever sibling storylines grab viewers that season. It's simple really, all we want are some sick string covers of pop songs, a burning romance, excellent costumes, and some surprisingly graphic sex scenes.