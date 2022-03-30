Shazam! Director Will Never Make A Superman Movie Because Internet Fans Rightfully Freak Him Out

Taking on a superhero franchise is a lot of work, and "Shazam!" director David L. Sandberg knows that. The filmmaker — who is also directing the upcoming "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" sequel — revealed that he wouldn't be trying to take on another hero franchise, like "Superman," any time soon. Why? Well, you can probably guess (especially if you read the headline to this story).

During an AMA on Instagram (via ComicBook), Sandberg explained:

"At one point I would have said Superman, but when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you're going to piss off so many people no matter what you do. Seeing how people react to things like The Last Jedi makes me want to stay away from things like that. Shazam! was perfect in that there hadn't been that many adaptations before. There are still people who think it was done wrong, but it was on a manageable level."

He has a point, folks. It's also clear DC fans are really happy with the way Sandberg brought the Shazam character to life, so it makes sense that he would be a shoo-in to expand the DCU with more projects. However, not only does Sandberg plan to stay away from Superman, but he also thinks helming a "Justice League" film would be "too big for me. Too much expectations as well."