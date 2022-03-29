Edgar Wright Pleads For Award Shows To Focus On Films Again

The telecast of the 94th Academy Awards promised, with every step of the planning process, to be a complete debacle. Each decision seemed worse than the last, from the cutting of eight categories from the central ceremony (the awards were hastily handed out during the red carpet ceremony, with truncated thank you speeches broadcast intermittently throughout the show), to the inclusion of a public People's Choice-style poll, citing the biggest "cheer moments" of the year (eventually allowing fans of director Zack Snyder to put their thumbs on the scale), to the inclusion of presenters who have little to do with the world of film (Tony Hawk? DJ Khaled?). Things looked pretty grim, and when Sunday, March 27 did finally roll around, the actual show proved to be just as awful and chaotic as many expected. The jokes were often in poor taste, and many were made at the expense of enjoying films, contrary to the evening's theme "Movie Loviers Unite." Flip jokes were made, for instance, about animation being something parents endure while their children consume it repeatedly, making it sound like the Academy sees the medium as a kids-only affair.

The producers of the show seemed to be chasing an audience of people who don't watch films or don't ordinarily follow the Academy Awards. I cannot say how successful the show was in capturing the eyes of neophytes, but I can say that it alienated and grossed out those of us who do love cinema.

A deep lover of cinema who was particularly put off was director Edgar Wright.

Wright takes a good deal of delight in discussing the films he watches the most, and talks openly about the films that influenced his own work. He took to Twitter to point out his biggest problems with the show.