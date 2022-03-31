Paramount+ Releases First Full Episode Of Halo Series Online For Free

Maybe you're a fan of the game franchise "Halo." Maybe you saw all the crazy drones in the sky over Austin, Texas during the SXSW festival advertising the new Paramount+ series. Maybe you just like Pablo Schreiber a whole lot. Whatever your fandom level, even if you're not a Paramount+ subscriber, you can still check out the very first episode of "Halo." The streaming service will release episode one for free online, which will allow you to decide if you want to follow the adventures of Master Chief, Cortana, and Dr. Catherine Halsey as they navigate the alien threat from the Covenant.

You can also decide if you're okay with Master Chief removing his helmet. I'm not a "Halo" player (this makes me very sad, but I can't do first-person shooters), so I have no feelings about this outside of the fact that we already have a show where someone almost never shows his face in "The Mandalorian." Please don't get mad at me, "Halo" fans. It's my non-player feeling, and I respect yours.

Watch the first episode below.