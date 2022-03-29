Superhero Bits: The Eve Of Moon Knight, The Batman Passes A Big Milestone & More

Anna Lore ("All American," "Into the Dark: My Valentine") is the latest to join the cast of The CW's "Gotham Knights" TV show. While it takes its name from the upcoming video game, it is not going to be a carbon copy; an entirely different cast of characters is getting in on the action for the series. Lore is playing a character by the name of Spoiler. It's a bit funny in an era when so many people are trying to dodge spoilers for comic book movies and TV shows that a character actually named Spoiler will be entering the Arrowverse. The news was first reported by Deadline, and the outlet describes her character as follows:

With sarcasm matched only by her intellect, Stephanie (Lore) was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles. She's honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent might be hiding a less-than-perfect home life.

No word yet on when "Gotham Knights" will make it to air, but if the pilot gets picked up for a full season, it will likely debut sometime in the fall.