Where Moon Knight Fits In The MCU Timeline

After almost 15 years and nearly twice the number of films and shows, Marvel Studios is beginning to explore the darkest, weirdest titles of their catalog. This trend began with James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, which opened the door for similarly-wacky adventures in "Eternals" and "Loki" in 2021. Now the MCU is making an even bigger leap into the weird and wonderful world of "Moon Knight."

Oscar Isaac is taking another swing at the superhero flick, this time without the face-obscuring prosthesis that made his role in "X-Men: Apocalypse" such an excruciating experience for everyone involved. The actor will play Moon Knight in Marvel's limited series of the same name, a vigilante (and sometimes villain?) that comes with a sprawling history of his own.

Moon Knight — known as Marc Spector behind the mask — is a vastly different kind of hero than any we're used to seeing in the MCU. His struggle with dissociative identity disorder, plus his direct connection to the Egyptian deity Khonshu, places the series firmly in unfamiliar territory. By all accounts, that makes "Moon Knight" an entirely self-contained story that will explore the hero's unique journey — and his alone.

But still, this is Marvel, isn't it? There has to be some kind of connection to the interconnected universe at large. So when exactly does "Moon Knight" take place in the context of the MCU? And is it part of the MCU at all?