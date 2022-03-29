David Fincher's The Killer Has Wrapped Filming

Roughly two years ago, master director David Fincher ("Fight Club," "Seven," "Zodiac," "Gone Girl") signed an exclusive deal with Netflix, and his first feature film as part of that deal, "The Killer," has wrapped filming. Fincher was initially going to direct the film for Paramount back in 2007, so this is a project 15-years in the making. Based on the french graphic novel "Le Tueur" and the 2007 Cédric Anger film of the same name, "The Killer" brings Fincher back together with Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter of "Seven," and features Michael Fassbender ("Prometheus," "Frank," "12 Years A Slave") as an assassin who slowly loses his grasp on his sanity. Principal photography took place in New Orleans, Paris, and the Dominican Republic before pivoting to Chicago, and wrapping today in Los Angeles.

While Fincher hasn't released too many details regarding how he will interpret "The Killer," the graphic novel by Alexis Nolen, aka "Matz," and illustrated by Luc Jacamon has a really exciting premise that sounds tailor-made for someone like David Fincher: