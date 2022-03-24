Morena Baccarin Is Also Annoyed About The Lack Of Deadpool 3 Updates

It's good to know we're not the only ones dying out here for some new "Deadpool" action. One of the franchise's stars, actress Morena Baccarin, is just as ready for more 'Pool as we are — and honestly, we should thank her for her insistence on annoying Wade Wilson himself (Ryan Reynolds, duh) about the next steps for the merc with a mouth. In an interview with The Wrap, published on Wednesday, March 23, Baccarin — who plays Wilson's girlfriend Vanessa in the first two movies — waxed potentials about an upcoming "Deadpool 3" film:

"I hope I get to be in it. I don't know. They're very, very annoyingly tight lipped. I text Ryan every six months, and I'm like 'What's going onnnn?' He's like, 'Hey, how are you? How's your family?' I'm like, 'Not what I'm asking youuuu!'"

The third "Deadpool" film has been something of a unicorn since the release of "Deadpool 2" in 2018: a creature you want to believe exists, but that you've seen little evidence of. Naturally, some behind-the-scenes shuffling is to blame — especially when it comes to the whole Marvel/Fox scenario. The first two "Deadpool" films were produced by Fox, and the company was eager to keep the R-rated edge to the character in this movie, which thrilled audiences. Three years ago, Disney acquired Fox, which means Deadpool became part of the Marvel Studios family — but he has yet to be seen on screen as part of the MCU just yet. That's what we need "Deadpool 3" for!