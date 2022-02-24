Superhero Bits: Ryan Reynolds' Encouraging Deadpool 3 Update, An Ant-Man 60th Anniversary Series & More

Marvel Studios is in the midst of planning a reboot of the "Fantastic Four" franchise within the MCU, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts on board to direct. Now, in an interview with Screen Rant, Michael Chiklis, who stared as Thing/Ben Grimm in the 2005 live-action movie, offered some advice to the filmmakers behind the upcoming reboot.

"Just understand, the real tone and tenor of The Fantastic Four is as we did it. It's not meant to be dark and brooding. It's never going to be The Dark Knight. Don't try to make it that. Don't expect it to be that. The Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing was from Brooklyn and he was a Dodgers fan. They were a sweet family and that's the way it's meant to be. It wasn't meant to be hardcore and dark and brooding. Try to make it that, you will fail."

Indeed, it did seem like taking the "dark and brooding" approach is at least in part what doomed the 2015 reboot, which remains one of the biggest superhero bombs of the modern era. The new "Fantastic Four" reboot doesn't have a release date, but with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" out of the way, we should be hearing more on that front soon.