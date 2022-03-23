The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In April 2022

The revolving door of classic titles available on Netflix is always interesting. Obviously, they prioritize their original film and television shows most of all, a number of which are coming back this month (including a couple of final seasons). However, Netflix is still an important source for people to be able to access at least a few great movies before the last five years. I know if I am looking for an older film to watch for the first time or re-watch for the 10th that Netflix is one of the last places I will look for something.

Luckily, this month Netflix has a few bonafide classics, both older and more recent, arriving on the service, and I hope the new platform will put some more eyeballs on them. Sure, plenty of them have already been well-minted by history, but you never know who will be watching something for the first time, especially as time marches on and these films get older and older. So, let's see what is coming to Netflix in April 2022.