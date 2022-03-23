Oscar Isaac, Rad Dude, Has Words About Disney's Response To 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

The Disney employee walkouts inspired by their inaction to Florida's abhorrent HB 1557 "Don't Say Gay" bill is well underway, with many people in the entertainment industry acting in solidarity by performing their own walkouts, or refusing to watch, stream, or promote anything owned by the House of Mouse. With the new "Moon Knight" series on Disney+ set to debut in just over a week, the series star Oscar Isaac is deep in the contractually obligated press and promotional cycle. Disney held a press junket today for "Moon Knight" where a brave soul (Adam B. Vary at Variety) asked Isaac for a comment on the ordeal, and his response will only deepen our collective crush on one of Hollywood's most beloved leading men. "I guess my comment would be [starts singing] gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!" Bless you, Oscar Isaac. You magnificent weirdo.

To ensure that no one thought he was merely doing the bare minimum, he clarified his stance by saying, "Yeah, it's an absolutely ridiculous law, it's insane, it's insanity," he said. "And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea." Isaac also added, "It's astounding that it even exists in this country." Isaac's comments were refreshingly welcome coming from a celebrity with genuine power and influence, especially as many Disney employees have felt the need to stay silent or anonymous in order to secure their job.