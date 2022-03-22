New Ambulance Featurette Is All About How Madman Michael Bay Uses A Drone

I don't own a drone, but I very recently lapsed into what must have been a Michael Bay-induced mania and asked my best friend to buy one with me. We were looking over a beautiful vista, admiring the view, and like a person who is suddenly and fully possessed, I broke our mutual, comfortable silence and said, "Should we buy a drone?" as if we were going to pick out a puppy at the pound. They talked me out of it with a confused glance and a reminder that "drones are kind of expensive." And while I 100% agree and I truly don't know what came over me, it opened a window in my mind that made me understand Bay's action filming ethos.

Technology is cool, movies are fun, and drone shots are sick. It doesn't have to be more complicated than that, and in the latest featurette drop for Bay's upcoming film "Ambulance," it isn't.