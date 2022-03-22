Oh No! HBO Max Has Taken An MCU Movie Hostage

This is just the latest front in an all-out war between the two studios that has been raging for decades and has claimed millions of angry tweets already. There was a brief amicable period in the mid-'90s where DC and Marvel combined their forces to create Amalgam Comics, a source for weird crossover stories and characters that combined personas from both universes (like an amalgamation of Batman and Wolverine named Dark Claw), and then again in the mid-'00s with the "JLA/Avengers" crossover.

But then the conflict escalated once Halle Berry got poached by DC to play Catwoman after playing Storm in "X-Men," while Marvel retaliated by convincing Ryan Reynolds to go from "Green Lantern" to "Deadpool." This back and forth has continued into recent years, with big actors like Michael Keaton successfully navigating both universes at the same time relatively unscathed.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but the authorities say they arrested a suspect who reportedly confessed to knowing plans by Warner Bros. to keep "The Incredible Hulk" hostage just to settle a bet from executives. The bet? to see who would win in a fight between Tim Roth's Abomination and the drum-playing octopus from "Aquaman." The plan is to shoot an Abomination cameo soon in order to make him canon in the DCEU before Roth returns in "She-Hulk."

Marvel is expected to retaliate in some form soon enough. Insiders suspect the studio is planning a big takeover and will change the name "Batman" to "Daredevil." Take that, Robert Pattinson.