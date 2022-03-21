Superhero Bits: Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel Trailer Reaction, A Huge Spider-Man 4 Rumor & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! As always, rumor time is driven by rumors, and that is the operative word. This is far from confirmed but very interesting nonetheless! So take it with a grain of salt and buckle up, because Sony and Marvel Studios may already be looking at casting up for the inevitable "Spider-Man 4" following the success of "No Way Home."

Specifically, as reported by Giant Freakin Robot, Steven Yeun ("Minari") is said to be eyed as Mister Negative for the sequel. Not only would this bring Yeun into the MCU, but it would confirm a very different kind of villain for Tom Holland's next go-around. As for Yeun, he is set to star in Jordan Peele's "Nope" this summer and, it's worth noting, broke out on "The Walking Dead," another high-profile comic book adaptation. Not to mention that he's also the star of "Invincible" on Prime Video. So this would be yet another comic book franchise to add to his resume. We'll see if this holds any water in the coming weeks/months.