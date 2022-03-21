Superhero Bits: Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel Trailer Reaction, A Huge Spider-Man 4 Rumor & More
Francis Ford Coppola actually loves "Deadpool."
Doctor Strange is bringing the magic to "Fortnite."
Superhero movies have truly dominated the box office as of late.
"Ms. Marvel" trailer reaction by star Iman Vellani.
Wally West Flash from McFarlane
The folks at McFarlane Toys have teased that a little something is on the way for fans of The Flash. Not Barry Allen, mind you, but none other than Wally West! The other Scarlet Speedster is getting a brand new figure from the toy company in the not-too-distant future, as evidenced by this Instagram post. Unfortunately, details are being kept hidden for the time being but be on the lookout for this in the coming days/weeks.
Korean Moon Knight poster
Our Korean poster art for #MoonKnight 🔟 days to go! pic.twitter.com/m7KbAq60Vg— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) March 20, 2022
Asad Ayaz, the President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios, has revealed the above poster for "Moon Knight," which is set to hit Disney+ at the end of the month. Specifically, this is the Korean poster for Oscar Isaac's upcoming MCU debut and, as these things go, it's quite stylish. We get an excellent look at the suit, which is quite accurate to the comics — always a nice thing to see. We can only hope it works as well on screen, as this is a character people have been waiting an awfully long time to see in the flesh.
Doctor Strange arrives in Fortnite
"Fortnite" remains one of the most popular games in the world and Marvel remains one of the biggest partners for content within the game. A recent update was launched and, as we can see from the above trailer, it is going to bring none other than Doctor Strange to the party. This, not coincidentally, comes just ahead of the release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 6. For players of the game, it means they will soon be able to suit up as the Sorcerer Supreme. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself above.
Superhero movies have truly and completely dominated the box office
TOP 5 DOMESTIC FILMS OF THE GREAT BO RESET— Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) March 20, 2022
1. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ($797M)
2. THE BATMAN ($300M)
3. SHANG-CHI ($224M)
4. VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ($213M)
5. BLACK WIDOW ($183M)
I'm seeing a trend here. Hmm.
It is no secret that superhero movies have largely been the most reliable thing at the box office for some time now. But ever since the movie business got something of a reset, with the pandemic changing the scope of the entire industry, superhero movies have dominated on a level that is truly mind blowing, as revealed by Exhibitor Relations. The top five highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office now include "The Batman" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" atop the hill, with even "Black Widow," a movie that was considered a relative disappointment that resulted in a big lawsuit, making the cut. The industry needs more than comic book movies to survive in the future but, for now at least, they are getting the job done, even if almost nothing else is.
The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola really liked Deadpool, as it turns out
It is no secret that a lot of extremely accomplished directors have been asked to weigh in on Marvel movies over the past few years, and "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola is largely not a fan. I am forced to say mostly here because, as it just so happens, the filmmaker has revealed in an interview with Variety that he was actually a big fan of 2016's R-rated "Deadpool" saying, "I liked 'Deadpool,' I thought that was amazing." Ryan Reynolds, the star of that particular film, chimed in on Twitter, thanking Coppola for his kind words, in his own way.
Deadpool likes Francis Ford Coppola https://t.co/mSGQM7C87T
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 21, 2022
Now, "Deadpool" was pretty inventive within the comic book movie genre, so it really just takes a little invention to get guys like Coppola on board. Maximum effort, if you will.
The Batman gets a brand new IMAX poster
New IMAX poster of #TheBatman ! pic.twitter.com/tXwACO7Nw4— The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) March 18, 2022
Yes, "The Batman" has already been in theaters for a few weeks and once again topped the box office. However, that doesn't mean we can't get a few new posters for it, including the above one-sheet that was cooked up for IMAX. This is a movie that has had some good posters, but this one centered on Robert Pattinson's new take on the Dark Knight is particularly cool, with a very comic book-y look to it, capturing the movie's dark tone. This one would be worth some wall space.
Is Steve Yeun being eyed for as the villain in Spider-Man 4?
What's the time? It's rumor time! As always, rumor time is driven by rumors, and that is the operative word. This is far from confirmed but very interesting nonetheless! So take it with a grain of salt and buckle up, because Sony and Marvel Studios may already be looking at casting up for the inevitable "Spider-Man 4" following the success of "No Way Home."
Specifically, as reported by Giant Freakin Robot, Steven Yeun ("Minari") is said to be eyed as Mister Negative for the sequel. Not only would this bring Yeun into the MCU, but it would confirm a very different kind of villain for Tom Holland's next go-around. As for Yeun, he is set to star in Jordan Peele's "Nope" this summer and, it's worth noting, broke out on "The Walking Dead," another high-profile comic book adaptation. Not to mention that he's also the star of "Invincible" on Prime Video. So this would be yet another comic book franchise to add to his resume. We'll see if this holds any water in the coming weeks/months.
Iman Vellani reacts to the Ms. Marvel trailer
Lastly, today brings a trailer reaction for "Ms. Marvel," which revealed its first significant footage to the world last week. Marvel decided to get the show's star Iman Vellani to sit down and react to seeing herself on screen as Kamala Khan, the latest superhero to enter the MCU fold. The whole thing is pretty charming as she does it with the Infinity Gauntlet on her hand the whole time. Vellani figures to be a big part of the universe going forward, as she's also going to be starting in "The Marvels," next year's "Captain Marvel" sequel alongside Brie Larson. It's good to see she seems thrilled about the whole thing and appears to be having a blast. Check it out for yourself.