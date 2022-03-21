Daily Podcast: Batman Box Office, Mandalorian Casting, Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel,Super Pumped, Pam & Tommy, X And No Exit
On the March 21, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and tv news, including "The Batman" box office, "Mandalorian" casting, and a "Godzilla vs. Kong" sequel. And in a mini Water Cooler, we'll be discussing "Super Pumped," "Pam & Tommy," "X," and "No Exit.'
Opening Banter:
At The Watercooler:
Peter has been watching Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and Pam and Tommy.
Ryan saw X and No Exit
In The News:
- Ryan: The Batman Bombed At The Box Office In China, But Anime Saved The Day In The US
How will Hollywood make up for the lost revenue from China?
Peter (og Valerie): Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd Has Joined The Mandalorian Season 3
- Ryan (og Lex): Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Getting A Sequel, Will Shoot Later This Year
Why A Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Might Be A Huge Risk
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
