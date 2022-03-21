Atlanta's Donald Glover Hilariously, Profanely Doubles Down On His Sopranos Comparison

After almost four years off our airwaves to account for the skyrocketing careers of all its main stars, season 3 of "Atlanta" is finally set to arrive in just a few days. As the penultimate installment of the show (the fourth and final one is scheduled to premiere towards the end of 2022), Glover and the rest of the cast have been talking up these final handful of episodes and promising that some of the best is still to come. After the series to this point has been set (where else?) in the humid confines of Atlanta, Georgia, the previous season ended with increasingly successful rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), his cousin and manager Earn (Donald Glover), their enigmatic friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and the rest of their troupe crossing the Atlantic and going on tour in Europe.

Compared to practically any other show on television in the last several years, "Atlanta" has clearly stood apart for its willingness to embrace chaos. Ostensibly a comedy that rides the line between satire and farce, the series has also managed to mix actual horror elements into any given episode to incredibly effective results (hello, Teddy Perkins!) while also delivering trenchant depictions of what it means to be Black in America (some notable examples of which include the cringe-inducing Juneteenth episode or the one where Alfred has to jump through hoops in order to get a haircut). Consistently hilarious, never preachy, but always hard-edged in a way that most studios would inevitably feel compelled to tone down, there's simply no telling what kind of episode you're in for with "Atlanta" and that remains one of its defining charms.

In his latest comments about the upcoming season, Glover touches on a multitude of topics — from the dramatic change in setting to remaining true to the show's roots to, most entertaining of all, the "Atlanta" creator/writer/actor revisiting some choice comments he made in the past comparing the show to "The Sopranos." Some extreme (and well-earned, mind you) confidence and, yes, quite a bit of profanity, ensue. Check out his full comments below!