The Flight Attendant Season 2 Teaser: Cheers To Making Better Choices, Baby!

Is it about time that we all agreed that Kaley Cuoco is enjoying the best post-"The Big Bang Theory" career out of anyone in the main cast, or is that fact already agreed-upon? Between her voice performance as the title character in DC's animated "Harley Quinn" series and her sneakily nuanced role as the walking disaster Cassie Bowden in the first season of "The Flight Attendant," these two shows were more than enough to reestablish the actor as one of our most entertaining performers around.

While I thoroughly enjoyed both shows, "The Flight Attendant" felt like the one that really came out of nowhere and ended up being much better than it may have seemed on first glance. The gleefully self-aware tone allowed viewers to fall right into a story about a messy flight attendant stumbling upon a murderous conspiracy after a drunken one-night stand with a charming man (Michiel Huisman, known for his supporting role in later seasons of "Game of Thrones"). More impressively, however, the series evened out its largely comedic storyline (well, as comedic as it can get while still accounting for a gruesome murder, of course) by grappling with dark and serious subject matter like alcoholism, abject selfishness, and the debilitating effects such vices can have on ourselves and those closest to us. It's a lot, but in a good way!

After such a successful first season on HBO Max, the streamer wasted no time at all in greenlighting "The Flight Attendant" season 2. The story seemed to come to a satisfying close with the murder mystery solved, Cassie (mostly) on her way to recovery, and the door left open for her continued involvement with law enforcement to lend her surprisingly resourceful assistance, should anything else come up. Well, something has definitely come up, if the season 2 teaser is anything to go by. The HBO Max original released our first look at the season to come, featuring much more of Cassie, her "part-time job" as an undercover spy, and her perpetual struggle to balance work, self-care, and her love life. Other than the spy stuff, totally relatable! Check out the new teaser below.