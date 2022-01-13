The Flight Attendant Season 2 Adds Sharon Stone To The Cast

If you haven't yet watched the first season of "The Flight Attendant," I hereby give you my express permission to skip reading the rest of this article, head on over to HBO Max, and binge through all eight episodes of the Kaley Cuoco-starring series. Of course, we here at /Film have been telling you as much ever since the series premiere back in November of 2020. The wickedly entertaining plot follows Cuoco's Cassie Bowden, a well-meaning disaster of a human being who frequently succumbs to her vices — in this case, drinking, sex, and a serious case of self-absorption — while flying around the world as a flight attendant ... oh, and she also gets mixed up in a murder-mystery conspiracy after she wakes up from a one night stand to find her charming lover (Michael Huisman) dead in the bed. It's a solid premise that the series uses as a springboard into even more ridiculous (Huisman lives on as a ghost that only Cassie can see! It's great!) and oftentimes hard-hitting territory (alcoholism, taking friends and family for granted, and other issues are all explored in-depth here).

On that note, Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant" is already gearing up to match or even supersede its first. The latest news brings us the casting of legendary actor Sharon Stone as Cassie's estranged mother, which instantly provides a boost of star power for the guilty pleasure (in a good way!) series and only makes us even more excited to see what globetrotting adventures the creators and writers will deliver next. Check out all the details below.