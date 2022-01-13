The Flight Attendant Season 2 Adds Sharon Stone To The Cast
If you haven't yet watched the first season of "The Flight Attendant," I hereby give you my express permission to skip reading the rest of this article, head on over to HBO Max, and binge through all eight episodes of the Kaley Cuoco-starring series. Of course, we here at /Film have been telling you as much ever since the series premiere back in November of 2020. The wickedly entertaining plot follows Cuoco's Cassie Bowden, a well-meaning disaster of a human being who frequently succumbs to her vices — in this case, drinking, sex, and a serious case of self-absorption — while flying around the world as a flight attendant ... oh, and she also gets mixed up in a murder-mystery conspiracy after she wakes up from a one night stand to find her charming lover (Michael Huisman) dead in the bed. It's a solid premise that the series uses as a springboard into even more ridiculous (Huisman lives on as a ghost that only Cassie can see! It's great!) and oftentimes hard-hitting territory (alcoholism, taking friends and family for granted, and other issues are all explored in-depth here).
On that note, Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant" is already gearing up to match or even supersede its first. The latest news brings us the casting of legendary actor Sharon Stone as Cassie's estranged mother, which instantly provides a boost of star power for the guilty pleasure (in a good way!) series and only makes us even more excited to see what globetrotting adventures the creators and writers will deliver next. Check out all the details below.
Sharon Stone Boards The Flight Attendant
As much as I enjoyed "The Flight Attendant," this is the part where I admit that I'm not really sure how it lends itself to multiple seasons of storytelling, despite ending on a note that very transparently left the door open for more. Throughout the course of the series, Cassie Bowden eventually progresses from a messy, in-over-her-head survivor to someone who takes control of her life and proves how capable she is — even to the point of possibly assisting the CIA on a more regular basis moving forward. This new report, however, sheds some light on what the second season will focus on. According to Deadline, Sharon Stone has been cast as Lisa Bowden, "Cassie's estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare."
Notably, Cassie's mother does briefly appear in a flashback in the first season, but Stone's name-brand casting will obviously allow the writers to expand on her presence (or lack thereof) in Cassie's life to this point. Season 1 mostly dealt with her relationship with her brother Davey (T.R. Knight), complicated by their vastly different childhood experiences with their alcoholic father. With Stone on board, Season 2 appears to have another strong character-driven hook to guide viewers through Cassie's entanglement with yet another murder. I'm starting to sense a trend here.
The Deadline report includes a brief synopsis of what to expect in the upcoming season, which you can read below. Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, and T.R. Knight are all expected to return in Season 2. In addition to Stone, newcomers include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.
Season 2 finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.