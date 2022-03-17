Doctor Strange 2 'Will Make Fans Of Evil Dead II Very Happy,' Kevin Feige Teases

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the first movie Raimi has directed since 2013's "Oz the Great and Powerful," a film that played out a bit like "Army of Darkness" re-worked and re-packaged as a $200 million family-friendly Disney tentpole (in ways both good and, well, less so). He's kept busy in the meantime by calling the shots on episodes of the TV series "Rake" and "Ash vs Evil Dead," on top of producing horror-thrillers like "Don't Breathe" and "Crawl." Speaking with Empire, Feige talked about hiring Raimi to helm "Multiverse of Madness" after Scott Derrickson stepped down as director, stating that he actively pushed for Raimi to bring more of his personal style to the table during production:

"We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie. We would give notes like, 'This action is cool – you're competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don't forget the Sam Raimi parts.' You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy."

Say what you will about Feige, but he knows how to talk a great game, and his "Multiverse of Madness" comments are no exception. Still, it's worth reiterating that Raimi is well-versed in the art of big-budget moviemaking and knows how to use a large canvas to his advantage, like when he snuck one of the all-time great PG-13 horror sequences into "Spider-Man 2." (I'm talking, of course, about the Doc Ock hospital scene.) If he can pull off a similar trick with the "Doctor Strange" sequel, then it may yet join the ranks of MCU films that manage to inject a little personality into their world-building and spectacle.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.