Chloé Zhao Wasn't Concerned By Eternals' Divisive Reviews

To date, there have been 27 films released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (to say nothing of the TV shows) with two additional films being released later this year, three more currently in production, and about six others in pre-production that have been announced. The central gimmick of the MCU is its interconnectivity: While each film in the series tends to stand as a capable entertainment, the real thrill comes in seeing how events and characters from one film will end up influencing a future installment. Every single fan of the MCU (who are legion, lending to the franchise's overwhelming financial success) has been trained to wait through each film's credits to catch a preview for the next film in the series.

In contrast, Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao's 2021 film "Eternals," the 26th film in the series, gains power from its ability to stand on its own, outside the auspices of the MCU. In it, a team of ten immortal beings spend 5,000 years hobnobbing with human civilization, offering them carefully curated technological advances (the plow must come before the steam engine, for instance), and protecting them from a race of evil alien animals called Deviants. Following instructions from an ineffable space deity named Arishem, the Eternals must remain on the sidelines of any conflict that doesn't involve Deviants, forcing them to witness generations of war horror. By the end of the film, the Eternals have come to new realizations about their mission on Earth, the motivations of Arishem, and the reason for their immortality. As mere threads in the weft of eternity, the Eternals have made their way to a place where they can finally step away from the grandness of history and just live. Revisiting them in a sequel almost seems like a disservice to the characters who long for an end to their story.

Perhaps it was its broad scope of history (a different structure for the MCU, which often focused on origin stories and tales of recruitment into a larger team) and sense of independence that left critics and fans wanting. "Eternals" currently carries a 47% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest RT-rated film in the MCU. The next lowest-rated films in the series are "Thor: The Dark World" at 66%, "The Incredible Hulk" at 67%, and "Iron Man 2" at 72%

Chloé Zhao, in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, says that she doesn't much care. Consensus, after all, is not the purview of the artist. Ensuring that a film is boldly commercial is more the concern of executives.