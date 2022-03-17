The Morning Watch: Ms. Marvel Trailer Easter Eggs, Oscar Voting Explained & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, dig into a plethora of Marvel Easter eggs and comic references in the first "Ms. Marvel" trailer. Plus, if you've ever wondered just how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences votes for the Oscars, they've put out a video to break it all down and hopefully explain why your fave didn't take home a statue. And finally, Sebastian Stan sits down to discuss his career, from the "Captan America" franchise to his stint on "Gossip Girl."