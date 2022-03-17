The Morning Watch: Ms. Marvel Trailer Easter Eggs, Oscar Voting Explained & More
In this edition, dig into a plethora of Marvel Easter eggs and comic references in the first "Ms. Marvel" trailer. Plus, if you've ever wondered just how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences votes for the Oscars, they've put out a video to break it all down and hopefully explain why your fave didn't take home a statue. And finally, Sebastian Stan sits down to discuss his career, from the "Captan America" franchise to his stint on "Gossip Girl."
Easter eggs galore in the Ms. Marvel trailer
The eagle eyes over at ScreenCrush have taken the "Ms. Marvel" trailer frame by frame and found every last possible Easter egg so you don't have to. The video walks us through a whopping 71 different Easter eggs, from the obvious ones we also found like Ant-Man showing up as a drawing in a notebook to the New Jersey Avengers Expo lanyard hanging around Kamala Khan's neck as she admires a model of Carol Danvers. While it's been known for a while that Kamala Khan is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, the little nods to Carol scattered throughout the trailer are plentiful, and seeing Kamala wearing a replica of Carol's jacket is sure to pull on the heart strings. The video even includes a theory about the possible appearance of Hulkling that will give you chills.
Exactly how do they choose Oscar winners?
With the Oscars just around the corner, it's important to remember that the winners aren't chosen by singular vote, but rather a ranked choice voting system, also known as preferential voting system. Rather than Academy members casting a singular vote for each category, they rank each nominee. If a nominee receives 50% or more of the votes, they automatically win. If no nominee has reached that point, the nominee with the fewest votes is eliminated as an option, and the "first-choice" votes for the eliminated nominee are redistributed with the remaining nominees. The process continues until a nominee has received at least 50% of the votes. The same process is used for nominations, which might explain why the positive buzz surrounding polarizing films isn't enough to cross the threshold into a win.
Remember when Sebastian Stan starred in The Covenant?
In honor of his performance as rocker Tommy Lee in Hulu's "Pam and Tommy," Sebastian Stan sat down with Vanity Fair to break down his career, unafraid to highlight lesser remembered roles like Chase Collins in the homoerotic horror film "The Covenant" and Carter Baizen on "Gossip Girl." Of course, Stan takes plenty of time to talk about how much it means to him to play Marvel's Winter Soldier, AKA Sergeant James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, even admitting he took the role without knowing just how important the character would be in the larger scheme of the MCU. Stan is charming and honest while discussing his roles and proves why he's one of the very best.