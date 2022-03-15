Daily Podcast: The Best Movies Of SXSW 2022
On the March 15, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Brad Oman, and editor/chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the best things they saw at SXSW 2022.
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation: The Best of SXSW 2022
Brad: I Love My Dad, They Call Me Magic, Spaz, Linoleum, Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Chris: The Pez Outlaw, Nothing Lasts Forever, The Girl From Plainville
Jacob: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, X, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, More Than Robots
Also mentioned:
