Minions: The Rise Of Gru Will Open The Annecy Animation Film Festival

Created in 1960, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival takes place in the town of Annecy, France, at the start of June and has been an annual event since 1998. After going online in 2020 due to the pandemic, Annecy returned as a hybrid in-person and virtual event in 2021, with Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen's animated documentary "Flee" taking home the top prize in the feature film category. "Flee" is now up for three Oscars at the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, including the prize for Best Animated Feature Film.

As for "Minions: The Rise of Gru," the film acts as a sequel to the first "Minions" feature (itself a prequel-spinoff to the "Despicable Me" movies) and follows a 12-year-old Gru in the 1970s as he and the Minions aspire to join a team of super-villains known as the Vicious 6. Steve Carell is once again voicing Gru in the film, with "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3" director Kyle Balda calling the shots from a script credited to Brian Lynch ("Minions," "The Secret Life of Pets") and Matthew Fogel ("The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part"). On my end, I'm just relieved that those who actually love the Minions and can't get enough of their antics will finally get to see this movie after two years' worth of Covid-related delays.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" will premiere in U.S. theaters on July 1, 2022.