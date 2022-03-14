Here's How You Can See Sonic The Hedgehog 2 A Few Days Early

"Sonic" fans tend to be pretty intense, so if you want to catch one of these early-access screenings, you're going to have to act quick. Tickets are likely to disappear faster than a stack of chili dogs in front of the face of our favorite blue hero, but you can get yours by entering your zip code on the special early-access website. Some fans might have to travel a little bit to see Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in the follow-up to the insanely successful 2020 release, "Sonic the Hedgehog."

What the heck is "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," you might ask? It's a family-friendly action-adventure movie starring James Marsden as Tom, a local sheriff who moves from rural Montana to San Francisco and befriends an extraterrestrial hedgehog named Sonic. The movie is loosely based on the Sega video games, and the sequel will add franchise favorites Tails the Flying Fox and Knuckles, the echidna. (I'm holding out hope that we might get a glimpse of my favorite "Sonic" character, Rouge the Bat, sometime soon, given her in-game ties to Knuckles!) After surviving the evil Robotnik's schemes in the first film, Sonic hopes for a little peace and quiet that I'm sure he's not going to get.

Here's the official synopsis for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2":

Months later after defeating Dr. Robotnik and banishing him to a planet full of mushrooms, Sonic is ready for more freedom, as Tom and Maddie agree to let him stay home while they go on vacation. However, Dr. Robotnik, now known as Dr. Eggman, returns from the mushroom planet with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that can give the power to build and destroy civilizations. Now, Sonic and his newfound friend Tails embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into Robotnik's hands.

It seems like Sonic and Tails have their work cut out for them, so if you want to get your eyes on this one before anyone else, make sure to visit the early-access site and get those tickets now. Otherwise, you might just have to wait until April 8, 2022, like everyone else.