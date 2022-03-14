Jordan Peele Teases An 'Otherworldly Confrontation' For Daniel Kaluuya In Nope

When Jordan Peele released the poster for his upcoming third foray into horror feature territory, "Nope," we all immediately speculated that the "Get Out" and "Us" director was bringing us some sort of alien invasion. If the evocative image of the floating cloud (???) with a kite tail of the triangle flag banners usually seen outside every used car lot in America wasn't enough to get our excitement brewing, the casting announcement of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun was sure to do the trick. Kaluuya had been acting for years on shows like "Skins" and "Psychoville" and in movies like "Welcome to the Punch," "Kick-Ass 2," "Sicario," but "Get Out" turned him into a household name and nabbed him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

The reunion of Peele and Kaluuya is definitely one worth celebrating, and although the "Nope" trailer has inspired even more questions than the poster, Peele has at least given us the rundown on Kaluuya's casting.

"I wrote 'Nope' with Daniel in mind for the role — a humble man destined for an epic and otherworldly confrontation," Peele told Empire. "Daniel's craft is on a different level, but it's his warmth that grounds audiences even during points of absolute madness." Peele may be preaching to the choir on this one, as Kaluuya's Best Supporting Actor win for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah" has been hailed as one of the best performances in recent memory.