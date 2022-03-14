Jurassic World Dominion Image Reveals DeWanda Wise's 'Fearless Pilot' Character

It looks like our summer movie season is hanging in there! With people beginning to put their butts back in seats (no judgment at all if you're not ready!) for things like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "The Batman," we might have something approaching normalcy in terms of the box office. "Jurassic World: Dominion" stomps into theaters on June 10, 2022. The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, will bring back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as the stars of the very first film Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. Joining the cast this time around is DeWanda Wise. She'll be playing the role of Kayla Watts. Empire Online just posted a new pic featuring Wise as Watts, as well as some info about her character in honor of their upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" issue, on sale Thursday, March 17, 2022. You can pre-order it right now.

Her character is described as a "fearless pilot," and Wise told the site that she is "fresh out of the Air Force, and her main thing is flying cargo: mostly dinosaur stuff but it could be anything." There is a scene in the trailer where we see Wise and Pratt facing off against a Pyroraptor in a snowy location, holding some sort of taser, which you can see in the new image as well.