Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Producer Acts Coy About The Illuminati And Professor X

By now, fans should know the drill of denials and misdirection in marketing that precedes the release of a Marvel movie. In a bid to safeguard plot surprises and keep spoilers from leaking, actors like Andrew Garfield have been known to have some fun outright lying to the press about their roles in upcoming Marvel Studios films. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has come and gone, so now that old, teasing, promotional song-and-dance has begun anew with "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

The latest is-he-or-isn't-he commotion concerns the potential involvement of Patrick Stewart's Professor X and the comic book secret society of the Illuminati going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stewart's voice was seemingly heard in the Super Bowl trailer for "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," and he subsequently confirmed that it is indeed him in that trailer. However, Professor X is not the only well-known member of the Illuminati in the comics. There's also Iron Man, and the "Multiverse of Madness" trailer did give a glimpse of what looked like silver Iron Man drones.

This has led to some speculation that a Tony Stark return of some form could maybe be in the cards. In a preview for the new issue of Empire magazine, on newsstands March 17, 2022, "Multiverse of Madness" producer Richie Palmer recently addressed some of the rumors concerning the crossover of Professor X into the MCU and Tony's possible return as Iron Man. He first said: