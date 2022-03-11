The Inspiration Behind The Vampire In A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

In the wake of its premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, Ana Lily Amirpour's "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" was often billed as an "Iranian vampire Western." That descriptor popped up in both the press and promotional materials like the official trailer for Amirpour's film, which marked her feature-length directorial debut. Vice Films, one of the distributors for "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night," described the movie as "a joyful mash-up of genre, archetype, and iconography," with "prolific influences" that "span Spaghetti Westerns, graphic novels, horror films, and the Iranian New Wave."

At Sundance, Amirpour wore T-shirts signaling her appreciation of Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" and David Lynch's "Wild at Heart." It's clear that she drew inspiration from numerous sources, but when Wired caught up with her at the festival, they asked her to pinpoint what most inspired her central vampire, the titular Girl, played by Sheila Vand.

Seeing the Girl in her black chador, a head garment worn by Muslim women, might lead some old-school genre fans to think she's a descendent of "Dracula's Daughter," another black-and-white vampire who appears in similar attire. However, Amirpour zeroed in on a more recent vampire queen as perhaps the biggest overriding influence on "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night." She said: