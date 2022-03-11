Lord And Miller Are Making A Western Comedy For IMDB TV

"Western" is but one of the many pies that Lord and Miller have their fingers in right now. They're coming off the successful launch of their Apple TV+ murder-mystery comedy series "The Afterparty," which was only just renewed for a second season. They're also in the middle of reviving their cult animated sitcom "Clone High" for HBO Max and are producing a variety of Marvel TV shows as part of their five-year deal with Sony, including a "Spider-Man" off-shoot based on the Korean-American superhero Cindy Moon (who's better known as Silk).

And speaking of web-slingers — 2022 will see the release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One," the first of a two-part sequel to the animated film "Into the Spider-Verse" that Lord and Miller also co-wrote, on top of producing. Still, as busy as the duo may be, they seem to have a firm grasp on how to delegate their projects. That is to say: It looks like Morgan will be leading the charge on "Western," with Lord and Miller lending a hand as producers only. Admittedly, the celebrated duo's track record is a little spottier when it comes to aiding other storytellers in realizing their visions on the small screen, resulting in both hits ("The Last Man on Earth") and short-lived misses ("Son of Zorn," "Hoops"). Time will tell what happens with "Western," but its premise has potential, so here's hoping for the best.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One" will reach theaters on October 7, 2022, with "Part Two" due to follow in 2023.