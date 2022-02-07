Phil Lord And Chris Miller On That Men In Black/Jump Street Crossover That Never Happened

Miller went on to elaborate on how Jenko and Schmidt got tangled up with the Men in Black, and the artistic challenges of crossing over the two action-comedy properties:

"The idea was that Jonah and Channing, a thing happened while they were doing their medical school adventure that got them embroiled into the world of Men in Black, and they ended up teaming up to stop an alien takeover type of thing. It was very funny, it was very crazy trying to manage these two franchises and not drive them both into the ground seemed like a real challenge."

Lord added to that, noting, "One of my favorite ideas is that the Men in Black, the black suits were like martial arts belts that you had to work your way up to black, and [Hill and Tatum] were issued powder blue Men in Black suits."

Personally, I have mixed feelings about the "Jump Street" and "Men in Black" crossover being nixed. On the one hand, it sounds like it could've made for a far more interesting continuation of the "Men in Black" movies than "Men in Black: International" — the quickly-forgotten quasi-sequel to the earlier "MiB" movies that Sony released back in 2019. What's more, poking fun at crossovers and corporate synergy reads as the next logical step for the "Jump Street" films after Lord and Miller's first two movies cheerfully mocked their own existence.

On the other hand, the "22 Jump Street" credits scene was so thorough in the way it satirized Hollywood's infatuation with running its cash cows into the ground that it would've been very hard for "MiB 23" or any other "Jump Street"-related sequel to top it. For that reason, the franchise might be better off remaining in stasis until further notice (if not permanently).

Lord and Miller will be back as writers and producers on this year's animated sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," which opens in theaters on October 7, 2022.