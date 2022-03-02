The Afterparty Will Be Back For A Second Season With Tiffany Haddish Returning As Detective Danner

"The Afterparty" is fun as hell. Let's get that out of the way right up front. This is Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (henceforth referred to by their mammoth brand of "Lord & Miller") gathering top-notch writers and an absolutely stellar comedy cast to tackle the evergreen whodunnit subgenre.

They take a "Rashomon" approach to this story, which focuses on a single night that ended in poor Dave Franco pancaked at the bottom of a cliff where each suspect gets to tell their version events. Each character plays to a certain trope, which Lord & Miller use as a springboard to make each episode wholly unique. For instance, Sam Richardson's episode is structured like a Rom-Com because his character is helplessly in love with his high school crush (played by Zoe Chao) and hopes to get a second shot at the connection he missed out on back in the day. Ben Schwartz's episode is a musical because he's an extrovert and struggling musician trying to get his big break.

All this is happening under the watchful eye of Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner, who so far seems to be in over her head a little bit (the first season isn't over yet, so who knows what tricks she has up her sleeve).

What I'm getting at is the show is very good, and thankfully, it seems that we're getting a season 2.