The Afterparty Will Be Back For A Second Season With Tiffany Haddish Returning As Detective Danner
"The Afterparty" is fun as hell. Let's get that out of the way right up front. This is Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (henceforth referred to by their mammoth brand of "Lord & Miller") gathering top-notch writers and an absolutely stellar comedy cast to tackle the evergreen whodunnit subgenre.
They take a "Rashomon" approach to this story, which focuses on a single night that ended in poor Dave Franco pancaked at the bottom of a cliff where each suspect gets to tell their version events. Each character plays to a certain trope, which Lord & Miller use as a springboard to make each episode wholly unique. For instance, Sam Richardson's episode is structured like a Rom-Com because his character is helplessly in love with his high school crush (played by Zoe Chao) and hopes to get a second shot at the connection he missed out on back in the day. Ben Schwartz's episode is a musical because he's an extrovert and struggling musician trying to get his big break.
All this is happening under the watchful eye of Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner, who so far seems to be in over her head a little bit (the first season isn't over yet, so who knows what tricks she has up her sleeve).
What I'm getting at is the show is very good, and thankfully, it seems that we're getting a season 2.
More Haddish is always a good thing
Like I mentioned, we don't know exactly where season 1 is going to end, but we do know that "The Afterparty" season 2 will once again center on Haddish's Detective Danner, which leads me to believe she's going to be Lord & Miller's Benoit Blanc or Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple. Readers, let me tell you, that concept by itself is comedy gold.
Season 1 ends this Friday, March 4, 2022, on Apple TV+, so maybe there'll be a surprise or two in store. Hell, maybe Danner has been the killer all along, and then season 2 is going to be really wild.
Point is, Lord & Miller have a fantastic approach to this well-worn subgenre and the ability to cast just about any and every hilarious actor working today, so the sky's the limit. I mean, right out of the gate they gave Richardson the leading role he's deserved for years and surrounded him with the best of the best. Schwartz is killing it on the show, Dave Franco is the perfect "body" character, Ike Barinholtz is hilarious as the aggressive alpha dude, and Ilana Glazer perfectly embodies the weird girl vibe her character calls for.
If they're starting out that strong, I can only imagine what's in store for season 2.