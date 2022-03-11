Do You Want Sideshow's Dirty Harry Collectible Figure? Well, Do Ya, Punk?

Add Harry Callahan to the growing list of forthcoming action figures with interchangeable hands, some of which are relaxed and some of which hold weapons. Like John Cena's Peacemaker, the cop Clint Eastwood portrayed to memorable effect in "Dirty Harry" in 1971 is getting his own figure. The Limited Edition Sixth Scale Dirty Harry figure from Sideshow Collectibles stands a foot tall, is fully poseable, and "features a carefully crafted portrait with the actor's iconic scowl."

To paraphrase "Dirty Harry": I know what you're thinking. "Does the figure have six hands or only five?" Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I've kinda lost track myself. But according to the Sideshow website, the figure "comes with seven hands in total, including a pair of fists, a pair of relaxed hands, a right pistol-holding hand, a left pistol-supporting hand, and a right hand for holding his badge."

The Dirty Harry figure is part of Sideshow's Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection. Sideshow already has a Man with No Name figure on the market, based on Eastwood's cigarillo-chomping antihero in Sergio Leone's classic Spaghetti Western, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." That figure is currently available for pre-order and is expected to ship between October and December of this year. Now, for a few dollars more ($275, to be exact), you'll be able to add Dirty Harry to your collection.