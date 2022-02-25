Cool Stuff: The Peacemaker Hot Toys Figure Is A Certified Maniac, And Eagly Is Included Too

You know you've made it when they make an action figure of you with an "attachable tongue for alternate expressions." Going by that standard, John Cena has most assuredly made it and is living his best superhero life. Soon, you'll be able to add a Peacemaker figure with Cena's "authentic and detailed likeness" to your collection. And yes, Eagly is included, and his wings are spreadable.

"Peacemaker" wrapped up its first season on HBO Max last week, and it has already received an order for a second season, with creator James Gunn set to direct every episode next time. While you wait for more episodes to come down the pike, you can also look forward to the release of the new Peacemaker collectible figure from Hot Toys (via The Toyark). It's over a foot tall, built to 1/6th scale—31.5cm, to be exact. In addition to the tongue, it comes with an interchangeable chrome helmet and six interchangeable hands (a pair of fists, naturally, as well as "relax hands" and "weapon holding hands.")

The Peacemaker figure comes with 30 points of articulation, which means it's posable, and perhaps even huggable.