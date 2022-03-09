Superhero Bits: More The Batman Concept Art, Gotham Knights Finally Gets A Release Date & More

The above concept art from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" recently made the rounds online, and made waves as it seemingly was proposed that Deadpool would/could have made his debut in the MCU in last year's film. However, artist Andrew Kim has set the record straight in a conversation with IGN.

"Long story short, and sorry to disappoint, but there was no involvement of Deadpool or Proxima in the early going. When I was designing the fight club, my PD mentioned to me that we could see other Marvel characters fighting in the ring when we first revealed the scene. Deadpool and Proxima were my idea to put in as I thought their dynamic fighting styles could be a perfect fit in the ring like that (you know, they don't fly) and Deadpool's red was a nice pop against the bluish background, so part of it was a design choice for this concept painting."

So there we have it. This was merely an idea put forth by Kim in the early goings and wasn't something that was actually considered by anyone who makes big decisions at Marvel Studios. We'll just have to wait for "Deadpool 3," it seems.