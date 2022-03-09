The Final Season Of Star Trek: Picard Has Already Finished Filming
I'm not caught up yet on "Star Trek: Picard," so this news hits me a little easier than it might hit you. A little easier, but not much. I am sad to report that, according to star Jeri Ryan's Twitter, "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 has wrapped filming. This will be the third and final season of the series, and I'm not ready to say goodbye to Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) yet. I'm probably going to have to stretch out my viewing and resist the urge to binge.
And just like that, itâ€™s done.
Thatâ€™s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. 🎬
So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I canâ€™t wait for you all to see whatâ€™s to come in season 3!
Huge love to our incredible cast and crew.
What an journey this has beenâ€¦
🖖🏼❤️
— Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 8, 2022
I know we still have a full season on the way, and I'm grateful for that, but it's the end of an era. I know, I know, we have so much other "Star Trek" content out there with more to come, and that is wonderful in a way I cannot begin to express.
Engage ... sniff
The thing about Jean-Luc Picard is that, as a kid who wasn't born when the original series aired, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was always my "Star Trek." I learned about morality, about the idea of first contact, what humanity meant by watching Data and Picard interact. I still refer to the episode "The Measure of a Man" whenever I speak about A.I.
Picard didn't always make the right decisions, but he had a code. He was calm and commanding. He was open and willing to admit when he was wrong. His interactions with Q (John de Lancie) challenged me. His friendship with Guinan warmed my heart. Watching what being assimilated into the Borg did to him, and how it opened his eyes to a whole lot of things made me look at the world differently.
In a way, there is something soothing about seeing someone who looked like they would end their lives feeling accomplished and replete with happiness continue to face challenges, as he does in this series. We're not supposed to settle as human beings (or A.I.). We're supposed to keep facing down demons and growing from it, and knowing that Picard does, too, is a balm to the soul.
I'm not ready for this series to end, or to see the last of Jean-Luc. At least we know he'll be valiant until the end. He always is.