The Final Season Of Star Trek: Picard Has Already Finished Filming

I'm not caught up yet on "Star Trek: Picard," so this news hits me a little easier than it might hit you. A little easier, but not much. I am sad to report that, according to star Jeri Ryan's Twitter, "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 has wrapped filming. This will be the third and final season of the series, and I'm not ready to say goodbye to Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) yet. I'm probably going to have to stretch out my viewing and resist the urge to binge.

Ryan said in the tweet, "And just like that, it's done. That's a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can't wait for you all to see what's to come in season 3! Huge love to our incredible cast and crew. What [a] journey this has been..."

I know we still have a full season on the way, and I'm grateful for that, but it's the end of an era. I know, I know, we have so much other "Star Trek" content out there with more to come, and that is wonderful in a way I cannot begin to express.