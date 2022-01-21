Picard Season 2 Trailer: It's Time To Engage And Make It So, Again

In the trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" season 2, Q has changed some things. We hear Picard (Patrick Stewart) say, "There are some moments that haunt us all our lives, moments upon which history turns." Then we see a very ominous painting, with Q saying, "Well, hello my friend. Welcome to the road not taken." Are we getting a sort of "It's a Wonderful Life" thing here? Are we going to see what would have happened if certain choices were made differently? Watch the trailer, and you can certainly see some moments that appear to rewrite history. "Reality has been broken," we hear, and if you're not already feeling that way in your actual lives, you may have been living under a rock. It makes everything ring even more true.

Of course, Picard knows exactly who to go to, saying, "There is a divergence. I know someone who could help us understand the change in time." Right then, we get our first look at the return of Guinan, one of my all-time favorite characters in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." They exchange a huge hug and shut up, my eyes are just watering from allergies.

Paramount+

Apparently they've been sent to Earth 2024, with Chris (Santiago Cabrera) exclaiming, "This is a very bumpy century." Oh, Chris, you don't know the half of it!

The cast of "Star Trek: Picard" includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner.