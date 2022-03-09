The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Dune, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Lightsaber Training & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the gang at Corridor Crew digs into the visual effects of "Dune" and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." Plus, also get to go about Disney's Galactic Starcruiser and see what a day immersed in a real-life "Star Wars" experience actually looks like. And finally, we get to watch Robert Pattinson break down his career, from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" through his latest turn as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman."