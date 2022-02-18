New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Ad Provides A Closer Look At The Star Wars-Themed Hotel

Long ago I sat in the audience at Disney's D23 Expo and watched live as the powers that be explained the first details about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience. There was drool. Of course, most of us will never be able to afford such a thing. The two-day journey prices range from $4,809 to $5,999 on a weekday, but ooh, that includes going to Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.

Today we have a new video with Lucasfilm Franchise Content & Strategy member Matt Martin and Walt Disney Imagineering member Travis Finstein who give us some fun details on what we're never going to get to do. Well, maybe if we nab some extra credits by selling spice or something, but not on Tatooine, okay? No one is having that. Ahem, kids, don't do spice.

According to the notes on the video, the Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser was developed at the same time as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to complement each other, and the info from Martina and Finstein explains just how they're connected.

By the way, I love the little girl in the pic dressed as Rey, but I don't know how comfortable she's going to be in one of those little cubby holes.