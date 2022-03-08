Clips Round-Up: Batman And Me Collects, Topic's Arctic Circle Trailer, & More! [Exclusive]

Our first clip this week comes riding in on the new wave of Batmania sweeping the nation with the amazing box office performance of Matt Reeves' "The Batman." What we have is an exclusive clip from a new documentary titled "Batman and Me (Pity Me, I'm a Batman Collector!)," which focuses on Australian Darren Maxwell who has amassed a rather extreme collection of Batman memorabilia. It began as a hobby in the late '80s but soon grew out of control. However, the hobby became so endemic to his identity that, despite recognizing its utter insanity, he cannot seem to part with these things. The movie is now available on-demand and digital.

Here is the official synopsis: