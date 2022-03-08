Superhero Bits: The Riddler's Final Riddle, How The Batman's Hallway Fight Came Together & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Iron Man" fans with lots of extra cash have something cool to buy
-
"The Batman" hallway fight was filmed in a surprising way
-
HBO Max's Penguin show has seemingly found a showrunner
-
Andrew Garfield has kind words for "Kraven the Hunter" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson
-
All that and more!
Trial of the Amazons comic book teaser
DC Comics has released a trailer for "Trial of the Amazons," a brand new comic book event centered on none other than Wonder Woman. Writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad discuss the new event series in the video, which is amazingly the first big crossover to focus on Wonder Woman in more than three decades. "Trial of the Amazons" is available both digitally and in comic shops now.
Jorge Jiminez shares stunning The Batman artwork
#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UdsQJdSOdb— Jorge JimÃ©nez (@JorgeJimenezArt) March 7, 2022
Comic book artist Jorge Jiminez offered "The Batman" fans a little treat in the form of the above artwork, which features a pretty impressive look at the DC Comics hero inspired by director Matt Reeves' film. While this isn't an officially commissioned poster in the marketing campaign, it's still a truly outstanding bit of artwork from a very talented individual. Those who are in need of a new phone lock screen may want to take advantage.
Andrew Garfield has kind words for Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven look
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Andrew Garfield recently sat down with Hero Magazine to speak with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is about to headline Sony's "Kraven the Hunter" solo movie. Garfield, who has played Spidey three times on the big screen, had kind words for his fellow actor saying, "You look perfect right now, your body, your face, that beard, that hair. It looks like you're straight out of a panel of the comic books. That's awesome." Taylor-Johnson responded with a bit of what went into preparing for the role.
"You do come at it from another angle, which is back-to-front for me. It's like you're coming at it from the physical aspect because that's what you can see from a comic book. You go, 'Oh, he looks like that, so I have to look like that.' You see that and then you start to backtrack and dig deeper, and go, 'This is where he originates from, then he has this relationship and that relationship...' You just hope that you're going to portray something that you can bring to life."
"Kraven the Hunter" is expected to begin filming very shortly and will hit theaters next year.
"Into the Spider-Verse" producers talk live-action Spider-Men
"All things are possible in the multiverse."— Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2022
Phil Lord and Chris Miller talk about the potential of bringing Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire into the #SpiderVerse movies. "RIP my mentions!" https://t.co/GHaNQ8QAcm pic.twitter.com/70hriBNP6s
Are we going to see (or hear) Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and/or Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" when the film hits theaters this fall? Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller were not willing to divulge much in the above interview from Variety, but they did say that "all things are possible in the multiverse," which is a way of them not ruling anything out while not really saying anything at all. Should we expect anything different at this point?
Did HBO Max's Penguin series quietly find its showrunner?
"The Batman" is going to have at least two spin-off shows heading to HBO Max, one that will take place in Arkham Asylum, and another that will focus on Colin Farrell's Penguin. It appears the latter show has quietly found a showrunner in the form of Lauren LeFranc ("Agents of SHIELD"), who indicates that she is serving in that capacity on her Twitter profile (via CBR). It's highly unlikely she would put this information on front street if it wasn't true, but it should be noted this has yet to be formally announced. Though it wouldn't be the first time a big gig was revealed in a quiet manner.
The Riddler's final riddle has been decoded, and it seems important
Riddlerâ€™s Final Riddle has been decoded and it says this:— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) March 7, 2022
â€œYou think Iâ€™m finished but perhaps you donâ€™t know the full truth. Every ending is a new beginning. Something is coming.â€ #TheBatman
As pointed out by Matt Ramos on Twitter, the viral marketing site for "The Batman" Rataalada.com played host to a final riddle from Paul Dano's Riddler. After that riddle is decoded, we get the above message. Not to delve too heavily into wild speculation territory here, but that sure does sound like a sequel announcement is imminent. Or it could just be tied to Riddler's larger plan that had yet to be revealed to Batman in the movie. Either way, be on the lookout, because Warner Bros. could make something official any day now, especially with how well the movie performed on its opening weekend.
That insane hallway scene in The Batman was filmed with practical effects
There is an impressive scene from "The Batman" (glimpsed above) which sees Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight absolutely not giving a damn about machine guns as he battles through a dark hallway, with only the flashes from the guns to light his way. It turns out this was filmed using practical methods, as revealed by Matt Reeves in the above interview from the ReelBlend Podcast.
As Reeves explained, they had the option to create a CGI Batman for this, but stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo believed they could get it "for real." And so they did, rather amazingly. It was done piece-by-piece with Reeves explaining, "We kept doing each piece until the piece worked, and once we had the piece we said, 'Okay that's piece one, now piece two, now piece three." Just another example of how the filmmakers went through crazy lengths to achieve the movie's final look.
Iron Man life-size bust from Queen Studios
Lastly, the folks at Queen Studios have immortalized the Mark 3 armor from "Iron Man" in the form of the above life-size bust that is now available for pre-order. It is, as the images indicate, a pretty amazing re-creation of Tony Stark's armor from the movie that kicked off the MCU as we know it. But all of that detail comes at a cost, as the collectible will set you back $1,430. Full details and pre-order information can be found by clicking here.