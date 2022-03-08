Superhero Bits: The Riddler's Final Riddle, How The Batman's Hallway Fight Came Together & More

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Andrew Garfield recently sat down with Hero Magazine to speak with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is about to headline Sony's "Kraven the Hunter" solo movie. Garfield, who has played Spidey three times on the big screen, had kind words for his fellow actor saying, "You look perfect right now, your body, your face, that beard, that hair. It looks like you're straight out of a panel of the comic books. That's awesome." Taylor-Johnson responded with a bit of what went into preparing for the role.

"You do come at it from another angle, which is back-to-front for me. It's like you're coming at it from the physical aspect because that's what you can see from a comic book. You go, 'Oh, he looks like that, so I have to look like that.' You see that and then you start to backtrack and dig deeper, and go, 'This is where he originates from, then he has this relationship and that relationship...' You just hope that you're going to portray something that you can bring to life."

"Kraven the Hunter" is expected to begin filming very shortly and will hit theaters next year.