The Batman Star John Turturro Had No Idea Colin Farrell Was Colin Farrell Under His Make-Up

Beware! Spoilers for "The Batman" follow!

After lighting up the box office this past weekend like a flare in the darkness, "The Batman" has finally overcome a frustrating series of pandemic-related delays and made good on all the thrilling trailer footage we've devoured over the last several months (well, more like a year and a half, going back to when that very first teaser from DC FanDome first dropped back in August of 2020). Director Matt Reeves' noir-tinged detective story held no shortage of surprises for eager fans, from the sheer amount of Batman-focused action we get to grandiose Biblical imagery to last-minute cameos. But as many viewers were blown away by everything "The Batman" had in store for us, let's not neglect how much that applies to the cast themselves.

Take Colin Farrell's Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot (more affectionately known as "Oz" throughout the movie), for instance. It didn't take long at all for fans to gravitate towards his hilarious and deeply endearing performance as a lower-ranked henchman climbing the ladder, slathered in unrecognizable makeup and prosthetics as he was. And it turns out audiences weren't the only ones who still couldn't believe the talented and famous Irishman (who appeared on a highly entertaining episode of "Hot Ones" recently) was the one doing such an over-the-top performance as an American gangster.

In an interview with THR, actor John Turturro opened up about his time on set as crime boss Carmine Falcone, sharing many scenes with Farrell's Penguin. As he tells it, he could scarcely believe what he was seeing:

"I had no idea it was him. I just thought he was some rough-looking guy. I was just staring at him. It was pretty incredible."

Take a good look at that quote, folks, because it's probably the one and only time you'll ever see anyone describe Colin Farrell as "rough-looking." The ending of "The Batman" sure seems to set Penguin up as a much bigger force to be reckoned with moving forward, likely in an attempt to fill the power vacuum left in the wake of Falcone's death at the hands of Paul Dano's Riddler. We can't wait to see more of him, but there's still lots to appreciate about Turturro's Falcone, as well. Luckily, the actor goes even further in breaking down his approach to the sinister character.