Superhero Bits: The Batman Concept Art, Colin Farrell Does Hot Ones & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! Before we dig in, you must take this with a grain of salt as it has yet to be confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios or a trusted trade publication. That said, Screen Geek is reporting that Marvel has plans for none other than Man-Thing, AKA the company's giant green monster that is an awful lot like Swamp Thing, but isn't Swamp Thing. Those plans specifically include a Halloween special for Disney+, much like what is happening with Werewolf By Night as we speak. That's what makes this so believable, as this could be an annual avenue for Marvel to explore these horror-centric characters in the streaming world. No word on who might be eyed to star, but it's said they're currently looking for a "big name" to fill the title role. It's certainly something to keep an eye on in the coming months.