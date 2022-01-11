Marvel's Werewolf By Night Halloween Special Adds The Nevers' Laura Donnelly

"Werewolf by Night," Marvel's forthcoming Halloween special for Disney+, is one step closer to becoming a reality. Laura Donnelly, known for her work on the HBO series "The Nevers," has joined the cast of the spooky Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is already confirmed to star Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular lupine.

As reported by Deadline, Donnelly has signed on for a role in the special, though her character has not been revealed at this time. That being said, Werewolf by Night leading the way seemingly leaves the door wide open for Vampire by Night, another character from the pages of Marvel Comics that fits into this horror corner of the universe.

Nina Price, aka Vampire By Night, was introduced in the pages of "Amazing Fantasy" #10 in 2005 and was created by writer Jeff Parker and artist Federica Manfredi. She is a hybrid of a vampire and werewolf, possessing the abilities commonly associated with both supernatural beings. Also, rather importantly, she is the niece of Jack Russell, who becomes Werewolf by Night. So the connective tissue exists.

Donnelly broke out as the lead of "The Nevers" which was .created for HBO by Joss Whedon, who has since left the show. Some of her other credits include "Outlander" and "The Fall," as well as the George R.R. Tolkien biopic "Tolkien." This would give her a role in a major franchise that could lead to big things in the future, given the nature of the MCU.